This is the good mascot of Qatar 2022 that made fun of Argentina

world cup 2022 This will be the first match to be played in an Arab country. Qatar’s symbolism, culture and traditions will leave a mark in football history. Also, La’eeb, the The friendly mascot that appeared in action during the presentation of this Friday’s group draw, a virtual character who is already To resemble a ghost woke up his jokes in Argentina And that it will be the most repeated and universal face from November 21.

Why Lieb? Therefore is an arabic word which means super skilled player, It is an animated creature in the shape of a turban. There have already been photos of Laib kicking the ball or picking up the World Cup. How not to miss other pets? For example, Juanito (Mexico 70), Naranjito…