This is the luckiest man in the world, who survived many fatal accidents.

Lifestyle Desk. Friends say that whenever a person is born in this world, he comes in writing his luck beforehand. It is also said that almost all the person’s birth and death are predetermined, before that it is almost impossible to die. Friends, you must have often heard that many people survive in a very fatal and gruesome accident, who consider their luck to be lucky. Friends, today we are going to tell you about the luckiest person in the world, who survived many fatal accidents in which the escape of another person was impossible. For the information of friends, let us tell you that a person named Frank Selak is considered to be the luckiest person in the world. Friends, you will be surprised to know that this person named Frank escaped from such fatal accidents like plane crash, bus fall in river, 2 times car blast, train accident, truck collision, bus collision. Friends, in 2003, Frank also won the lottery of a million dollars.