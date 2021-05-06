ENTERTAINMENT

This is the luckiest man in the world, who survived many fatal accidents.

Avatar

Lifestyle Desk. Friends say that whenever a person is born in this world, he comes in writing his luck beforehand. It is also said that almost all the person’s birth and death are predetermined, before that it is almost impossible to die. Friends, you must have often heard that many people survive in a very fatal and gruesome accident, who consider their luck to be lucky. Friends, today we are going to tell you about the luckiest person in the world, who survived many fatal accidents in which the escape of another person was impossible. For the information of friends, let us tell you that a person named Frank Selak is considered to be the luckiest person in the world. Friends, you will be surprised to know that this person named Frank escaped from such fatal accidents like plane crash, bus fall in river, 2 times car blast, train accident, truck collision, bus collision. Friends, in 2003, Frank also won the lottery of a million dollars.

Related Items:

Most Popular

44
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
11
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top