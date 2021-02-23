LATEST

“This is the most important and even more difficult thing” – Daniel Ricciardo praised McLaren’s special quality of the game

“This is the most important and even more difficult task” – Daniel Ricciardo praised McLaren’s special work culture, calling it the strongest element.

Daniel Ricciardo, who began his work with McLaren this year, has clearly found the work environment in his new location to be incredibly positive.

He explained that your presence is nurtured in McLaren, and realizes that one’s points are considered before making a decision. Therefore, he feels that his presence is valuable.

“The feeling that you are sitting in a room with one voice, I think and with enough knowledge that what you say will be taken on board. So I think the whole integration into all areas of the race team “It’s a lot more power than just being a driver and only driver,” he said GPFans.

“I think the feeling that you can sit in every room and have a presence is the most important and also the hardest thing to go through,” he said.

High hopes

While Ricciardo feels valued over McLaren, the owners of the Woking-based team have high expectations from him. Mlekaran succeeded P3 last year, after a continuous struggle.

This is not a fair representation of his true potential and still lies behind Red Bull and Mercedes several times. Therefore, McLaren’s main objective this year is to be behind the top-2 of all qualifiers within a 1/10 second interval.

And Ricciardo is among the drivers in the current grid who can maximize output for his team, as his two podium exhibition for Renault in 2020 is a piece of evidence for that.

On the McLaren’s side, the biggest development has been the upgrade to Mercedes’ engines, which According to Andreas Seidel, F1 has the best power unit right now.

So far, Mercedes has been supplying engines to three other teams besides itself.

