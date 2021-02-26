This is the Upcoming Big Bollywood Movies of 2021, know which list is that

List of upcoming bollywood movies 2021: This is going to be a terrible year, because what you are going to see in the films that cross the box office one by one this year, there will be one big film release this year, which will compete against each other, so let’s know which one. Are those films.

First film

In TIME TO DANCE which will be released on 12 March 2021, you will see Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in the mainland.

Second film

Fauji Calling, which will be released on the date of TIME TO DANCE, will also be released on 12 March 2021, in which you will be seen in Sharman Joshi mainland.

Third film

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which will be released on 19 March 2021, will see Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Fourth film

Mumbai Saga which will be released on the day of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Mumbai Saga which will be released on 19 March 2021, in which you will see John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the mainland.

Fifth film

Thalaivi and Bunty Aur Babli will be released on 23 April 2021, in Thalaivi, you will be seen in Kangana Ranaut mainland and in Bunty Aur Babli you will be seen in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Sixth film

This year, two Bollywood big films will be released on the day of Eid, one is Radhe and the other is Satyameva Jayate 2, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda will be seen in Radhey in Radhe and in Satyamev Jayate 2 you will see John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. You will be seen in the mainland.

Seventh film

Shershaah, which is releasing on 2 July 2021, will see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the mainland and it will compete with Major, which will be released on the day of Sher Shah film.

Ati film

14 Phere which will be released on 9 July 2021, in which you will be seen in Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey mainland and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be released on 9 July 2021.

Ninth film

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam which will be released on the same day on 30 July 2021 and it is a mahamukabala.In between the two films, you will see Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi in the main screen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Tenth film

October is very happy this month, there will be two big releases in this month, RRR and Maidan, Rrr which will be released on 13 October 2021 and you will see Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr., Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the mainland And the same Maidan will be released on 15 October 2021, in which you will be seen in Ajay Devgan and Keerthy Suresh mainland.

Gyarvi film

This year, Diwali will have two big films, Prithviraj and Jersey, both of which will be released on the same day, on November 5, in Prithviraj, you will have Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the mainland.

There are many films which will be released in 2021 but the films mentioned in these list are of big budget and the box office is full of money, there will be some films which will be a hit and flop, now it will be fun to watch. Which film can compete hard?