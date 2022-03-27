This is the winner of Big Brother 2022!

Was it Salar, Christophe or Grace? This resident turned out to be the big winner on Saturday elder brotherVilla out.

While viewers had a lot to complain about this season, elder brotherThe final is as exciting as ever. With a jackpot of 66,726 euros in prospect, the finalists Salar, Christophe and Grace were tense.

as well elder brother-Fans found the final exciting. Not least because she thought the Brazilian-born Grace was cheating on her Brazilian supporters, who she asked on Instagram to vote for her in Portuguese.

get out christoph

The remaining three residents found it very strange to return to civilization after three months. Big BrotherVilla, he said. The first resident to return to the real world on Saturday and thus win bronze was Flemish Christophe. He said that he is very happy with the bronze medal and is able to make a comeback.