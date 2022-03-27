This is the winner of Big Brother 2022

26-03-22, 21:12 Written by Daniel Schalko





The winner of Big Brother 2022 has been announced. Dutch Salar has won the second season of the revival. Grace, Christophe and Salar have a fight in the final tonight. Kristoff first lost weight, after which the fight between Grace and Salar continued. After that Salar was declared the winner.

Salar won 69,815 euros. He follows in the footsteps of Dutch Jill, who won Big Brother last season. Jill left the Big Brother house with an amount of €70,405.50. Big Brother ran for 100 days in 2021, this year the experiment lasted for 86 days. Salar spent 83 days in Big Brother’s house.

December 31, Dimitri, Grace, Kitty, Nauchin, Peter, Serkan, Tobias and Vera enter the Big Brother house. They are later joined by Christophe, Salar, Navel, Amy, Evelyn, Julio, Hanne and Leroy….