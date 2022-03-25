This is when and why the clocks go forward on Sunday, March 27 for British Summer Time

It’s time to ditch the instructions for the oven and try resetting the clock.

Here’s everything you need to know about why the time changes in springtime as the clocks move forward one hour to British Summer Time (BST).

On the one hand, dark and cold, on the other hand, an extra hour of sleep Image: iStock

When do the clocks change?

Time moves forward one hour on Sunday, March 27th at 1 pm, so it is immediately at 2 pm.

You can then leave your watches in British Summer Time mode until 2 PM on Sunday, 30 October.

This would be when they would have to retreat when the country returned to Greenwich Mean Time.

Why do clocks change in spring and fall?

The idea was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin, but later introduced to Britain by builder William Willett.

Willett’s pamphlet ‘The West…