This is when and why the clocks go forward

It’s time to ditch the instructions for the oven and try resetting the clock.

Here’s everything you need to know about why times change in spring.

On the one hand, dark and cold, on the other hand, an extra hour of sleep Image: iStock

When do the clocks change?

On Sunday, March 27, time moves forward one hour at 1 p.m.

You can leave them now until 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30th.

This will be when they have to come back again for British Summer Time.

Why do clocks change in spring and fall?

The idea was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin, but later introduced to Britain by builder William Willett.

Willett’s pamphlet, ‘The West of Daylight’, argued that if the clocks were changed twice a year, people would sleep better, save money on artificial light, and enjoy more…

