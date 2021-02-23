“This load management narrative needs to stop”: LeBron James guarantees that he will exit for the Lakers in the future, seeing the rest as a secondary concern. sport

The Lakers are currently on a 3-game slide, which is why LeBron James finds the concept of disgust.

Anthony Davis’ long-term loss due to calf strain has come at the wrong time for the Lakers. They now find themselves in third place in the conference, with a game against league leaders Utah.

He swallowed a hard shot with his second straight loss in the clutch, with this one against Washington. True, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook pulled their weight for the Wizards to see them home.

But the Lakers had a double-digit advantage for the first 60% of the game. He had Vereiwithal to see for himself. But by the time the Lakers entered their clutch period, Montrell Harley picked up 5 fouls, they only had LeBron James who was a reliable scorer on the floor in the end.

The implications were clear. The Wizards were able to turn it over at the defensive end, and forced James and co-workers, missed shots and even the blowup layout.

LeBron talks about James how he doesn’t want any rest

Despite being 36 years old, it would be a foolish man to still place bets against LeBron James. The superstar has earned the benefit of doubt from all, with possibly the biggest resume in NBA history. Some regular-season games do not move the needle in that regard.

James revealed himself to need more help and more rest in tomorrow’s post-game presser.

“This whole narrative of (I) needs more rest … I don’t talk about it. I don’t believe in it. We all need to rest more. But I’m here to work , I am available to play my watch with my teammates. “

The Lakers will certainly need James to pull his full weight if they hold on to his current high sows. Kyle Kuzma can talk about the impossible nature of sowing everyone as he wishes, but the Lakers would certainly like to finish in a high place in the final standings.