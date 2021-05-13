This message of Vaccine registration has come to your phone! So do not click accidentally or else there may be danger

Fraudulent groups in the name of vaccine have now become active. So now you need to be careful, otherwise money can disappear from your bank in minutes. These gangs know that people want the vaccine under any circumstances, so they have made it a source of income. In such a situation, people are getting fake vaccine registration messages.

Right now these fake messages are being seen on Android mobile phones and there is no such complaint on iPhone. The government’s cyber security agency has warned people for this message. The message says that you can register for a vaccine.

This message has been given by the Government Cyber ​​Security Agency Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In. In this message, it is also asked to download a fake app through a link. This link is made for Android phones.

5 variants of fake messages

By installing this fake app, this app steals the contact of the users and many variants of it are being seen in people’s phones. These include Covid19.apk; Vaci__Regis.apk; MyVaccin_v2.apk; Cov-Regis.apk and Vccin-Apply.apk. Are special.

Register only on Kovin

The government has said that if anyone wants to register for a vaccine, then one should get the Kovid vaccine registered on the official site Kovin App or Arogya Setu App. Its link is http://cowin.gov.in. Beware of fake domains, emails or similar messages appearing on mobile or Internet.

Do not click on the link

Whenever such fake messages come, you should not click on the link nor download any app. You have to disable the ‘untrusted source’ by going to the settings of the phone so that fake apps will not be downloaded to your phone.