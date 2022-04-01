This Month’s Winning NS&I Numbers & How to Check If You’ve Won?

Two premium bond holders from Hereford & Worcester and West Sussex have made a welcome profit by winning a £1 million jackpot in the prize draw of April 2022.

The first winning bond, 117XT770430, was purchased in October 2006 by someone from Hereford & Worcester who has a maximum of £50,000 in premium bonds.

This makes him the third premium bond millionaire to come from the sector.

April’s second top prize winner comes from West Sussex, and has £49,995. Their winning bond number is 112WT615892, and was purchased in July 2006.

This makes him the 10th winner of West Sussex’s top prize.

Around £98m in prizes

NS&I introduced a reduction in interest rates in November 2020, affecting the number of rewards on offer (Photo: Getty Images)

