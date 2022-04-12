This Morning fans slam Vernon Kay's 'rude' guest interruption amid timing glitch

This Morning fans slam Vernon Kay’s ‘rude’ guest interruption amid timing glitch

The transition between segments of Vernon Kay on Tuesday’s installment of the daytime show This Morning didn’t bother fans, as he “brutally” interrupted a guest.

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee attended the event to promote his new book and discuss happiness with the presenter, 47, and his co-host, Josie Gibson, 37.

But as the therapist gives ITV viewers a list of simple tips to increase their day-to-day happiness, Vernon is forced to interrupt them mid-sentence.

Dr Rangan said: “I think the other thing we get wrong is that we confuse happiness with success.”

He continued: “A lot of us think we’re following —” before interrupting Vernon.

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee arrived to discuss happiness in the program

The ITV presenter said: “I…


Read Full News