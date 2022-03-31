This morning’s Holly Willoughby is ‘proud’ of ‘hidden disability’

Holly Willoughby said she is “proud” to have dyslexia and “doesn’t see it as a disability at all.”

Sir Richard Branson joins Holly and Philip Schofield on This Morning, along with founder of the charity Made by Dyslexia, Kate Griggs. They joined the hosts to discuss the charity’s future aims and goals.

The Dancing on Ice host opened the segment and said: “It is estimated that over six million people in the UK have dyslexia. Defined as a learning difficulty, many refer to it as a hidden disability.” Philip said: “How do you feel about it?”

Read more:Where to Buy Holly Willoughby’s Daisy Dress This Morning

Holly then explains that the condition has never held her back and she likes it to be a part of it. She said: “I don’t see it as a …