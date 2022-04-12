This Morning’s Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay humiliate Ben Shepherd as ’10 Minutes’ confessions

This Morning aired a segment discussing the ITV game show Tipping Point Today (April 11), as the show hosted by Ben Shepherd celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The segment descended into laughter as Ben Shepherd made a racy confession. Josie and Vernon spoke to Ben, who went live from Tipping Point Studios, to discuss how the program will celebrate its 10th anniversary in July.

Josie begins the conversation by saying: “You’ve got 10 years in July, can you believe you’ve been doing this for so long?” And Ben answered without thinking: “Josie I can barely last ten minutes with most of my work.”

Shocked, Josie exclaimed: “Oh well!” before this…