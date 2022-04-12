This Morning’s Josie Gibson Starring Strictly and Appearing in Hit ITV Series With Love Islander

Much to the excitement of viewers at home, Bristolian TV presenter and former Big Brother star Josie Gibson has been presenting This Morning with Vernon Kay for most of this week. The dynamic duo began their show yesterday, April 11, and will end for the week on Thursday, April 14, before Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary return to our screens on Good Friday.

And as if things couldn’t get more exciting, it was during the launch of tomorrow’s installment of This Morning that Josie’s next career move was announced by her co-presenter, Vernon. I’m a celebrity as soon as the show starts at its usual 10 AM time… Get me out of here! The star said: “We’ve got some special news, Josie is about to star in a big ITV show.

“Drop the beans! No good, don’t do that,…