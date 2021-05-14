This Muslim actress shared her simple look on Eid, see photos

You must have known Shirin Mirza of the actress who plays Simran Bhalla in this is Mohabbatein.

Please tell that she has been seen in many television serials and she always remains the subject of discussion on social media. Recently, Shirin Mirza has shared her look on the occasion of Eid.

You can see in the pictures that even in the simplest form, this actress also looks cute.

Let me tell you that this actress has worked in many television serials, but she has gained a lot of popularity with this is Mohabbatein serial.