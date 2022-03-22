LATEST

this new easter egg discovered 7 years after the release of The Witcher 3

Posted on

In 2015 the game was released The Witcher 3. And it took all this time toa player discovers an easter egg after one of the game’s designers gave some hints on Twitter.

The 7-year-old easter egg … discovered 7 years later

The player in question here is a YouTuber known as xLetalis, who had made a video around the character of Vivienne, part of the DLC Blood and Wine. The latter had sought an answer after quest designer Philipp Weberhad written this curious message on Twitter:

I wonder when they’ll find Vivienne’s last secret.

From then on, fans of the game embarked on this quest. It is only at the beginning of the month that Philipp Weber deigned to give an additional clue. He then said:it’s on Skellig” and that “go a little further than anyone could expect. And after doing some research, YouTuber xLetalis managed to find this famous easter egg.

He discovered that Vivienne could free himself from his curse by taking the risk of dying seven years later. And unfortunately, it is: she is found dead.

Impressed that her easter egg is found after all this time

Vivienne meets Geralt of Rivia during the Tweeting quest in the DLC Blood and Wine. The woman gradually turns into a bird. The character offers to free her from this curse by informing her of the risks, namely her death, if he undertakes to save her. Whatever, she accepts. She then leaves and we can find her in Skellinge. After a meditation for 7 years (or by accelerating the time), we then discover that Vivienne died in Yennefer’s room at the port of Kaer Trolde.

For his part, Philipp Weber underlined it was funny that a player managed to find this famous seven-year-old easter egg … seven years after the game was released!

