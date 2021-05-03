This new feature of WhatsApp has been created, now photos and videos will be seen in large size

WhatsApp, the most used messaging app worldwide, has released a new feature for its users. After the update that the company has released, now photos and videos will appear bigger in WhatsApp chat than before. The company has announced this feature through a tweet, as well as an example of how the new feature will appear.

Actually, when a photo was sent on WhatsApp, its preview was visible in square shape. That is, if the photo is long, then it was cut in the preview. To view the photo in full, you had to open it. However, now after downloading the photo, you will be able to see the picture completely without even opening it.

Apart from photos, this feature has also been released for videos. Recently, Twitter has also started testing full view photos on the timeline. The photo after the new feature will appear when composing the tweet, the same will appear after posting.