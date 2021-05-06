This new twist in Stuart MacGill kidnapping case

The kidnapping case of former Australian cricketer Stuart McGill is coming up like a normal crime film. The kidnapping of McGill was a major setback to the cricket world after the Australian police arrested four people in a raid on Wednesday morning.

A 44-Test veteran was allegedly abducted, beaten and threatened before being released in Sydney last month. According to the latest description, the McGill kidnapping case has taken a turn where his girlfriend’s brother has been taken into custody following a shocking attack in Sydney. According to The Telegraph, McGill encountered a 46-year-old man around 8 pm on 14 April. The man has been identified as Marino Sotropoulos, brother of his girlfriend Maria O’Meagher. Police said McGill delayed reporting the incident to police until April 20 due to “significant fear”. McGill suffered no serious injuries, but due to a traumatic experience he filed a police complaint six days after the attack. Holton stated in his statement that “being dragged into a car, taken to a remote location, physically assaulted, threatened with firearms, dumped held for a period of time, I think you will be in your personal Will be very concerned about the safety of your family and your friends, ”

McGill is a former leg-spin bowler who took 208 wickets in 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008.