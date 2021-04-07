This person was cheated in the name of Sonu Sood, the police arrested – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

This person was cheated in the name of Sonu Sood, the police arrested

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been seen helping people with his good and social work since the 2020 lockdown. From being a migrant laborer to their homes, to providing medical aid to the sick, he has been the Messiah among the people. His social work is being appreciated all over the country. However, some people have also come forward who are not only obstructing their noble cause, but also cheating people in their name.

Police have detained a man who duped people in the name of Sonu Sood. He is accused of cheating Sonu Sood’s bank account. Criminal Chandan Pandey illegally withdrew Rs 60,000 from a bank account of Sonu. During interrogation, he stated that at the behest of someone else, he did so, and in return he had received some commission.

According to media reports, Sonu Sood has shared a picture of his fans on social media in which he has warned against such fraudsters and also thanked the police administration. Sonu wrote, “Thank you Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, Telangana for nabbing these people for cheating the accused.” I request all the fraudsters to stop your forgery or you will soon be behind bars. Stop cheating the poor. It is also being said. More people are involved in this case and the police are trying their best to nab the culprits.

