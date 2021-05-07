This place will use the proceeds of the film ‘Radhey’, new video surfaced

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that on 13 May, Dabangg Khan i.e. Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is going to be released. It will also be released on OTT platforms with theaters. The news is coming that the proceeds from the film will be donated for the relief work related to Kovid-19 across the country. Zee Entertainment and Salman Khan Films have jointly announced this. The film’s three songs and trailers are already rocking, while the film’s new dialogue promo has also been released. In this dialogue promo, there is a glimpse of romance between Salman and Disha Patani i.e. Radhe and Diya.

This new dialogue promo of ‘Radhe’ is 30 seconds. Friends, Radhe is helping people along the road, while Diya is pulling her cheeks, describing her style as ‘sweet’.

Friends, a dialogue promo of the film was also released earlier, in which Salman Khan is seen asking children for help in ending the crime.