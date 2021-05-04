This REDMI smartphone launched with a new color variant

With its three color options – Onex Grapple WhiteOne Blue – the Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13 at 12 pm, Xiaomi confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

It has three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The phone will be launched at a special “Launch from Home” event, which will be live-streamed on the company’s social media channels and official website.

Last week, Xiaomi teased the packaging box design of the upcoming device, confirming some of its features and color variants. As per the teaser box, the Redmi Note 10S will come with a 64-megapixel camera and will run at MIUI 12.5. It will be offered in three color options – Blue, Dark Gray and White.

Going through its specifications – the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone has a quad-camera setup with 64MP wide-angle camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. Other features include dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Hi-Res audio certification.