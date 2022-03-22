This share of Tata group gave 1000% return in one year, have you also invested?

Multibagger Stock: Despite the Russo-Ukraine war, this Tata Group stock has given 1000% returns in one year. This share is of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd shares. Its shares were trading at Rs 244.40 on 25 February 2022. Which has increased by 80% to Rs 438.40 on 16 March 2022. However, this was followed by profit-booking, leading to lower circuit in the company’s shares during the last two trading sessions.

tremendous growth in the past year Related news

This share of Tata Group has proved to be the multibagger stocks of 2021 due to its tremendous returns. In the last one year, the shares of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies have risen from Rs 35.25 to Rs 395.70 per share. That is, the investors got a return of 1000% during this period.

How has the stock been doing?

In January this year, the shares of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies on the NSE had touched Rs 925.45 per share, which was its all-time high. After this, selling pressure has increased in the last one month.

20 such stocks in which you can make strong earnings by trading

However, after the start of the Russo-Ukraine war, the stock showed an uptrend. While the overall market remained weak. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies shares rose from Rs 285 to Rs 395.70 after the start of the Russo-Ukraine war. The shares gave a return of 40% during this period.

In the last 6 months, the company’s shares rose from Rs 58.45 per share to Rs 395.70. During this period, investors got a return of 575%.

Similarly, in the last one year, this auto stock has increased from Rs 35.25 to Rs 395.70. That is, in the last one year, investors got 11 times (1000%) returns.

What would be the profit if you had invested?

According to the share price history of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, if Rs 1 lakh was invested in it a month ago, it would have been Rs 1.40 lakh today.

If you had invested 1 lakh rupees in it 6 months ago, then today your amount would have become 6.75 lakh rupees. Similarly, if you had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock 1 year ago, then today the value of your investment would have been Rs 11 lakh.