This smartwatch will eliminate the need of smartphone

Samsung has partnered with Catalan jewelry designer Toos to create a special edition of the Galaxy Watch 3.

Samsung’s latest watch comes with embossed silicon straps with the Tus Bear logo. It is available in black and pink. About 18 different tus wallpapers have been pre-loaded. It is made available in all Tous stores in Spain. Not only this, anyone can easily buy it online as it will set you back € 390. In Portugal it goes for € 400, it is also available in the UK for £ 350 and in the US for $ 495. In particular, it is a Wi-Fi only clock version. This means that if you don’t care about the fashion aspects you can have, vanilla Galaxy Watch 3 for less, € 320 / £ 300 / $ 250.

By the way, this is not the first time Samsung has collaborated with Tous. A few years ago the two companies launched a limited edition of the original Galaxy Watch.