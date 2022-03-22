This stock with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio gave a breakout, know what is the opinion of experts

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Providing Bullish Flag Breakout on Monthly Chart with Good Volume Delta Corp. Shares of K share hit its new 52 week high of Rs 318.85 on NSE on Monday. Along with this, an upper circuit was also seen in it yesterday. Looking at the share price history of Delta Corp, this breakout has been seen in this stock after consolidation in the range of Rs 240-310. It is being speculated on Dalal Street that the stock of Delta Corp may go up even after breaking its all-time high of Rs 401.60 in January 2018.

Sumeet Bagdia of Choice Broking Says that this stock in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has immediate support at Rs 270. Currently it is one of the bullish stocks in the Indian stock market. At present, there is a first registration of Rs 340 for this, followed by the second registration at Rs 260. If this stock remains above Rs 310 on closing basis, then it may see a rise soon.

likewise Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities It says that the stock of Delta Corp looks very good from a long-term perspective but if the fourth wave of Kovid-19 comes, then there is a risk with it.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s holding in Delta Corp