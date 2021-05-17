ENTERTAINMENT

This television actress is a fairy in appearance, milk is like a white woman

Although there are many such actresses in the television industry who rule the hearts of people with their beauty, but the point of Sanjeeda Sheikh is something else.

Let me tell you that Sanjeeda Sheikh is the most blond actress in television and she is no less than an angel to watch. For your information, tell that she played the role of Milli in the 2003 film Baghban, which was well liked by the people. I went .

Let me tell you that in the year 2012, this actress married Aamir Ali and is now enjoying married life, she always remains a topic of discussion on social media about her personal life.

For information, let us know that recently on the occasion of Eid, Sanjida Sheikh has posted pictures in which she is looking very cute.

.

