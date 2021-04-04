This time Virat’s RCB is looking very balanced, will be able to win the title? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

This time Virat's RCB is looking very balanced, will be able to win the title?

This time Virat's RCB is looking very balanced, will be able to win the title?

The wait for the RCB team to win the IPL title has been long gone. As usual, fans will be hoping that this time the Bangalore team will win the title. This time RCB’s team looks very strong with the addition of some new players. There is no dearth of batsmen in the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore. There are many players in the team who can turn the match on their own. Now the team looks very strong with the joining of players like Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. Last season RCB had a good start but later the team failed to maintain the winning momentum.

This time the team management has focused on strengthening their batting and bowling by ‘releasing’ 10 players before the auction. The batting of RCB looks very strong. Run Machine Kohli has a great record in IPL. Kohli has already clarified that he will start the innings. Devdutt Padikkal will be with him at the other end. In the top order, young wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Azharuddin and New Zealand’s Fin Allen are capable of scoring fast runs. While experienced players like de Villiers and Maxwell will handle the middle order. Sachin Baby, Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar strengthen his batting.

Washington Sundar can again take responsibility in the powerplay like last time. Maxwell is a good option in the spin department, while Adam Jampa can be included in the playing XI if needed. Despite Jamieson joining the team, RCB’s fast bowler department seems to be weak. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have little experience of bowling with white balls and often give runs. In the fast bowling department, Harshal Patel and Australian trio Christian, Daniel Symes and Kane Richardson are the other options.

RCB’s team is as follows

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamison, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Fin Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Adam Jampa, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby , Mohammad Azharuddin, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyesh Prabhudesai, Daniel Symes, Harshal Patel.

