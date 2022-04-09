This True Crime Series Gives Too Much Spotlight to One Devil Who Gets Attention

‘Jimmy Saville’ was directed by English filmmaker Rowan Deacon. The director has worked primarily on television documentaries, and based on that alone, there should have been no problem telling the story of Jimmy Savile’s abuse; However, it’s a huge undertaking, and Deacon really struggles to both capture the scope and deliver information in an accessible way. There are only two parts, and there is no clear focus or theme for each episode; Instead the story is told in roughly chronological order, with some jumping back and forth. Part 1 focuses more on Saville’s rise to fame, while Part 2 deals with how he became an Untouchable, the rumors about his violent behavior, his death, and how he was eventually exposed. The second part is doing a lot for an episode, and the result…