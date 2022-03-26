This US Theatre Did not Play ‘RRR’ Movie Second Half, Here’s Why

Bollywood fans lined up at theaters across the world on Friday to watch the first day of director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. After all, how can any movie lover not be excited about the most awaited movie of the year? But audience enthusiasm at the Cinemark Theater in California, United States, was interrupted by confusion over the length of the RRR. The theater suddenly called off the show after forgetting to swallow the second half of the film.

Film critic Anupam Chopra, who was present among the audience, shared the incident on Twitter and wrote that the show…