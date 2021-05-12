ENTERTAINMENT

This veteran wicketkeeper will retire after the final of the World Test Championship

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that after beating England in the fourth match of the Test series in Ahmedabad, India has made it to the finals of the World Test Championship. Next month in June, they will face New Zealand in the final, who have already qualified. During this New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling has announced that he will retire from all formats of cricket after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in England next month. He will be seen playing for New Zealand for the last time in the World Test Championship final (18-22 June) in Southampton. Before this, New Zealand has to play a two-match Test series against the hosts on the tour of England.

Friends, for your information, let us know that 35 years old Watling played an important role in New Zealand’s recent Test matches. Watling began his career as an opener and improvised wicketkeeper in 2009, but in 2013, when Brandon McCullum quit wicketkeeping in Test matches, Watling became New Zealand’s first choice wicketkeeper. Friends Watling has so far scored 3773 runs in 73 Tests at an average of 38.11, including 8 centuries and 19 half-centuries. He has taken 257 wickets as a wicketkeeper, which is a New Zealand record. These include 249 catches.

Friends, let us tell you that 205 runs is his highest score in Test cricket, which he made against England in 2019 at Mount Maunganui (Bay Oval). Friends, this is the highest personal score from New Zealand as a wicket-keeper. Two of the three best partnerships for the sixth wicket in Test cricket are from New Zealand and both of them include Watling.

