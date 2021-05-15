ENTERTAINMENT

This video of Neetu Chandra created a sensation on the internet, did you see?

Bollywood’s famous actress Neetu Chandra has been missing from the industry for quite some time. Yes, although she has worked in many films till now, but these days she seems to be missing from films. In addition to Hindi, Neetu has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language films and has made headlines. ‘Traffic Signal’ is considered to be Neetu’s most successful film. Neetu Chandra is currently living in the US. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her latest post with fans.

Now recently he is also in discussions due to his post. Actually, recently the actress has been seen playing basketball, a video of which she has shared on social media. Actually, Neetu Chandra has shared the latest video on her Instagram account. In this video, she is seen wearing a 50K charity challenge dress. You can watch basketball. In this video, he also shows the scene of the game court. You can see him playing basketball skills in this video. In the caption of the video, Neetu Chandra wrote, “How many points do you think our team scored?”

Now this video is becoming increasingly viral. There was a time when back to back 6 films were snatched in Bollywood by Neetu Chandra. This was revealed by the actress herself. He had said, “I have never been a godfather in Bollywood. The work I got was due to my hard work and talent. I think if they hadn’t worked, I probably wouldn’t have gone to Hollywood. Most of the films snatched from me proved to be a flop. ‘

