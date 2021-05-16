ENTERTAINMENT

This villain of Radhe film has been the officer of Bhutan Army

Mumbai. Friends tell you that Salman Khan’s Eid movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ broke all the records of earning on the first day. The film grossed 125 crores on the first day, while Radhe became the most watched film on OTT on the first day. It got 4.2 million or 42 lakh views on the first day itself. This is the biggest opening of any Salman Khan film ever found in the country.

Friends of Salman have faced 3 villains in this film. Randeep Hooda plays the main villain. After this there are also two side villains. One of which has been played by Gautam Gulati and the other has been played by Sangay Tsheltrim.

For your information, tell me that Sangay Tsheltrim has appeared in an important role in the film. This face is new in Bollywood industry but it is quite popular in Bhutan. Friends, very few people will know about Sangay that he has also been an officer of Bhutan Army. He told during an interview with Midday that he is a fan of Salman Khan since the time when Salman performed on the song O Ho Jaanejana, shirtless. Friends actor said – there was no plan in my Bollywood debut. This was my fate and Salman Khan was pleased that I got a job in this film. Now beyond this, if I get a chance to work in a film or I will be offered a special role, then I will try to give 110 percent on my behalf.



