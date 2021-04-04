“This was never supposed to happen”- Edge reveals his reaction to being told he would main event Wrestlemania 37 | The SportsRush

Edge reveals his reaction to being told he would main event Wrestlemania 37. He will headline the Supercard alongside Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

WWE Wrestlemania is just around the corner. The biggest wrestling show will take place next weekend and will feature several matches on the card. This will be their first show in over a year to host an audience with the honor of main eventing the pay per view going to Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge.

The triple threat match for the Universal Championship will go last and Royal Rumble winner Edge noted that this was a fight that should have never taken place considering the medical history of all of its participants. This is what the Rated-R superstar had to say regarding the main event on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

“I think now that I’m back, now it’s like, ‘OK, here we go. This is what we need.’ Got it, On it. And all I can do is whatever I can on my end to make sure I bring my part to it, and that’s really all there is to it. And I don’t know if I’ll feel whatever it is I’ll feel until I’m in the ring, and all three of us are standing there, and there’s a crowd again. That’s when I think it will fully land and dawn on me how insane this whole thing is.

“Not only just for me, but for those two guys as well. For this combination of three men to be in the ring, main eventing WrestleMania, this was never supposed to happen. Four years ago, there’s not a chance in hell this happens.

“There’s been bumpy roads for all of us to get back to where we find ourselves and that to me is very cool.”

The match was originally supposed to be a one on one between Edge and Roman. However, Bryan was later inserted into the title match after he was continually screwed over by the reigning champion in every chance he got. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorius. All the three participants will go in with a lot of momentum behind them.

