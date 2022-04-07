This week’s Late Late Show line-up revealed

This week’s guests include Dara Bryan and Marty Morris late late show,

One of Ireland’s most popular comedians Brian will return this week to talk about his current comedy tour So… where were we? And the joy of being back on stage after two years of speeding home.

Marty Morrissey will join Ryan to discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA and he will thank clubs and counties across the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother, Peggy.

johnny logan will perform live late late show To mark the first anniversary of the passing of Shay Healy.

And Ryan will chat with three Irish CODAs (Children of Deaf Adults) – Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O’Reilly – about…