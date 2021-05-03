This weight loss recipe of Sattu Paratha with semolina is perfect for breakfast, lunch

Sattu paratha is very healthy and can be made with one material or by mixing it with all ingredients. I like my parathas with less drama so I mix everything together. To make paratha with stuffing you can prepare flour with wheat flour and salt and seeds and make a stuffing with sattu, coriander, lemon juice and chilli. To give an even more healthy twist to my paratha, semolina or semolina is added to this recipe, which contains a small amount of wheat.

Suji Sattu Paratha Recipe Card

Here is an amazing weight loss recipe using gram flour and semolina.

Star ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar rating

total time :

Twenty minutes

preparation time :

Ten minutes

Cooking Time :

Ten minutes

Servings:

1

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

Breakfast

Calories:

250

meal:

Indian

Author:

Kishori Sood

material

1/2 cup Sattu

1/4 cup semolina

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

Salt according to taste

1/4 teaspoon celery

1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds

Ghee according to taste

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon ginger and garlic paste (optional)

Green chili as per taste

Red chili powder as per taste

1/2 small onion

A few drops of lemon juice

1/4 tsp mustard oil

Chopped coriander as per taste

Instruction

Phase 1

In a bowl, add salt, semolina, wheat flour, sattu, kalonji, celery, ginger and garlic paste, chilli, coriander leaves, onion, lemon juice, mustard oil, a little water and give it a consistency and make it Mix well. flour.

step 2

Make balls with flour according to the required size of your paratha.

step 3

Sprinkle some flour on the rolling board so that the dough does not stick to it and then roll them.

step 4

Heat the griddle and cook both sides of the paratha with a little ghee from both the sides till they turn golden brown.

Step 5

Make sure the flame is low.

Step 6

Serve with curd, pickle and chutney after cooking.