“This will be a first reality check” – Sebastian Vettel with Esto Martin and Toto Wolff on Lance Stroke | sport

“This will be a first reality check” – Toto Wolff on Aston Martin’s rise and aspirations from hiring Sebastian Vettel.

Aston Martin The erstwhile Racing Point managed an impressive P4 finish in 2020, and now under rebranded image with a strong alliance with Mercedes, the Silverstone-based team is set for glory.

It also hired Sebastian Vettel for 2021 and, reflecting these decisions by Aston Martin, Toto Wolff described it as a new brand to increase competition in Formula 1.

Austrian said, “When you name an automobile manufacturer with this great tradition, you have aspirations.” Speedweek.

“This is also an upgrade to Formula 1 with a great brand. For Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroke, this will be a first reality check.

“It would also be fascinating for me to see Aston Martin.” Wolff also reportedly has commercial interests in the team and is a close friend of team owner Lawrence Streak.

Double-edged attack from Red Bull

While Aston Martin will likely clash in the middle war, Mercedes is only a real threat from Red Bull, and Sergio Perez’s arrival in the Austrian squad is a concern.

“It’s a very strong combination,” Wolff said, alluding to Red Bull’s solid driver line-up. Red Bull Racing actually had the fastest car at the end of last year, so the team is in the preferred circle with drivers of this caliber, especially in the Constructors’ Championship in 2021. “

“I see Red Bull Racing as a double challenge, so in the Tech Championship categories, both drivers and teams,” he said.

Ferrari will be improved.

In addition, Wolff described Ferrari as a real threat in 2021 and is also excited to see how the pairing of Carlos Sainz and Charles Lecler will pan out.

“It will be exciting to see how Carlos Sainz performs against Charles Lecler,” he said. “Ferrari will be stronger over 2020; Scuderia is just for. It also suffered from a weak chassis last year. I think those insects have been ejected. “