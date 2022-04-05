Thomas Partey injury ‘a big concern’ for Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta described the injury to Thomas Partey at Selhurst Park on Monday night as “a big concern” to ease a disappointing night for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners were comprehensively outplayed by Crystal Palace in a 3–0 defeat, jeopardizing their ambitions of reaching the Champions League next season.

Arsenal are now fifth in the table behind north London rivals Tottenham, albeit with a game at in-form Spurs, who beat Newcastle 5-1 this weekend, and Partey’s injury only in their run-in. will cause further damage.

Arteta told armory website: “I don’t know, but he [Partey] Some felt in the same area that he had been injured before, so that’s a big concern. This is what we have, this is the number we have. we have lost kieran [Tierney] And…