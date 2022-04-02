Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict as Chelsea suffer 4-1 loss to Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel delivered his honest verdict after his side were beaten 4-1 by west London rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the European champions took the lead within five minutes of the second half through a brilliant strike from Antonio Rudiger.

Shortly after, however, Brentford equalized and quickly took the lead and finished the game in the 87th minute to win the day 4–1.

IMAGO / FOCUS IMAGES

talking to bbc sport After the game, manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his thoughts on the game, claiming that ‘no one saw it coming’.

“Nobody saw it coming, especially after going 1-0. It was very unusual for us. But we stopped defending.

“We didn’t know enough about the danger, were sluggish with the defenses and got …