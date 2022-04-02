Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea squad selection to face Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has made his argument for his Chelsea squad selection to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea hosted Thomas Frank’s twenty at Stamford Bridge in the first game since the international break last month, who are currently ranked 15th.

Chelsea XI face Brentford: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Sir, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Lukaku

What was said?

On team selection Tuchel said: “We went a little further today for height, for example Loftus-Cheek instead of Jorginho because he has more physical ability to defend corners, throw-ins and long balls, because he has a very direct way of playing Very simple style.