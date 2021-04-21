Thomas Tuchel fears he will “never be pleased with a

Chelsea floor out a goalless draw with 10-man Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted to being “frightened” about Chelsea‘s Premier League top-four bid after dropping factors at residence to Brighton and West Brom. Chelsea floor out a goalless draw with 10-man Brighton at Stamford Bridge on a Tuesday night time overshadowed by the obvious collapse of the European Tremendous League. Brighton ended the night time with out Ben White but in addition wasted the sport’s finest probabilities, leaving Blues boss Tuchel admitting his facet rode their luck.

With the Brighton draw including to the 5-2 residence defeat by West Brom, Tuchel additionally conceded Chelsea should now battle for a top-four end the arduous means.

“I worry I’ll by no means be happy with some extent at Stamford Bridge,” mentioned Tuchel. “It was clearly our goal to win the house match, even when we knew it is a powerful one.

“I used to be a bit involved in regards to the bodily affect of travelling of Porto and Man Metropolis.

“However we determined to let the workforce play with not so many adjustments between Porto and Man Metropolis.

“Right this moment we had sufficient adjustments to be a bit brisker.

“Possibly we lacked sooner or later in between matches to be a bit extra relaxed, to be a bit brisker. However now we have to confess additionally there have been large distractions on our sport.

“Given all of the circumstances, we’re clearly not comfortable however have to just accept we didn’t deserve extra at present, which was perhaps for the primary time.

“We are going to see if it is in our fingers for the highest 4.

“We missed probabilities in our two residence matches which worries me somewhat bit, however that is how it’s and now we have to maintain on going.

“Brighton have been very robust, a really underrated workforce.

“They’ve lots of high quality, distinctive fashion of enjoying, tough to create probabilities in opposition to them, they virtually man-mark throughout the entire pitch.

“That created issues for us, and we couldn’t discover the solutions. And we have been a bit drained mentally and bodily.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter saluted his facet’s dogged strategy to assert a deserved level in west London.

“We hit the publish and had a few good probabilities, however general I believed our gamers have been wonderful,” mentioned Potter.

“The dedication for the sport, we sacrificed for one another and confirmed nice character, so we’re proud of the clear sheet and the purpose, and we transfer forwards.”