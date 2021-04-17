Thomas Tuchel lauds “very brave” Chelsea after

Simply days after each side progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, the Blues got here out on high at an empty Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel was as delighted by Chelsea reaching the FA Cup ultimate as the style of his facet’s show after ending Manchester Metropolis‘s quadruple quest. Simply days after each side progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, the Blues got here out on high at an empty Wembley to set-up a conflict in opposition to Southampton or Leicester subsequent month. Metropolis regarded drained and disjointed having made eight alterations for Saturday’s semi-final, with Hakim Ziyech‘s second-half strike sufficient to safe Chelsea a deserved 1-0 win in opposition to the runaway Premier League leaders.

“In case you play in opposition to Pep that you just play in opposition to the best stage of Europe as a result of wherever he was on the sideline – Barcelona, Bayern (Munich) and now Man Metropolis – for years he was the benchmark along with his groups,” Tuchel stated.

“And he’s once more. You’ll be able to see that with the Premier League.

“Our goal was to shut the hole for the 90 minutes as a result of it is attainable in soccer and in the event you arrive in good momentum, we are able to make this occur.

“I’m very, very joyful and proud with the efficiency of our crew as a result of we performed with a number of braveness, we had been very self-confident and performed very courageous with the ball and in opposition to the ball.

“We had an excellent begin to the match, the primary 35 minutes of the primary half and the primary half of the second half.

What an help! 🤩https://t.co/cEodUGU3Uh – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2021

“We deserved the win, which is most necessary. We had been very lively, we didn’t get passive and we deserved the win in opposition to, like I stated, possibly the very best supervisor and clearly probably the greatest groups.

“We’re very proud of the efficiency and will probably be an enormous enhance for our self-confidence and for our development for our growth as a result of we arrived additionally with a younger crew and younger gamers.

“It is necessary to have these experiences collectively and an important now could be to get pleasure from it right this moment, let the gamers really feel it.

“From right this moment, it is the previous and we have to carry out in a vital week within the Premier League.”

Chelsea return to Wembley on Might 15 and Metropolis will probably be again on the nationwide stadium subsequent weekend for the Carabao Cup ultimate in opposition to Tottenham.

Hakim Ziyech’s second-half strike edged Chelsea by means of (Adam Davy/PA)

A midweek match in opposition to Aston Villa comes first after their hopes of successful an unprecedented quadruple got here to an finish on Saturday night.

“The primary half we struggled for 15 to twenty minutes, and the remaining we did not discover the important thing gamers within the positions, within the pockets and we struggled somewhat bit for that,” Metropolis boss Guardiola stated.

“After we arrived there generally we did not create a lot, however within the final minutes was a lot, significantly better.

“I attempt to keep away from all of the folks (speaking) in regards to the 4 and all the time I stated the identical – ‘the following one, subsequent one’.

PEP 💬 They performed a superb first fifteen, twenty minutes and we struggled somewhat bit. Final ten minutes of the primary half we had been higher – we did not create a lot however we had been there. Ultimate minutes with Phil and Gundo we created extra. Congrats to Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/1bBTzlu3wh – Manchester Metropolis (@ManCity) April 17, 2021

“I do not know what is going on to occur this season. I am extremely delighted with what now we have performed to this point as a result of the quantity of video games we performed.

“We did not have a midweek in an eternity, and all of the gamers make completely all the pieces.

“Now it is like I stated within the final month. So what’s subsequent? It is Aston Villa.

“Going there we want 10 factors (to win the league) and it’s important to go to the primary three and arrive good the following week the ultimate the Carabao Cup and the Champions League semi-final in opposition to Paris St Germain.”

Kevin De Bruyne went off injured for Manchester Metropolis (Ian Walton/PA)

The fixture schedule is relentless for Metropolis, who now face being with out Kevin De Bruyne for half – or maybe extra – of it.

The playmaker went off within the forty eighth minute with what gave the impression to be an ankle damage.

“I do not know,” Guardiola, who bristled when requested about eight adjustments, stated. “He has ache now.

“They inform me tomorrow they will make a check with the medical doctors. Apparently it would not look fairly good however we’ll see tomorrow.”