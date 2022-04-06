Thomas Tuchel, Real Madrid confident of repeat dosage

dpa agency

London , 05.04.2022 19:31:17

the coach Chelsea, Thomas TuchelAssured this Tuesday that his team wants to “perform” their level.on a special night and against a particular team like Real Madrid, whose “experience and quality” could allow him to “perform brilliantly”, and from whose squad he dropped Karim Benzema and his “responsibility as captain”.

,Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions Leagues With almost the same template, it was impressive. We know that teams with that experience and that quality can make for great performances on special nights. We are very curious and excited,” he insisted. tuchel In the press conference ahead of the first leg of this Wednesday’s quarter-final against the whites (9:00 p.m.)…