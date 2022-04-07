Thomas Tuchel sends warning to Chelsea team after Real Madrid loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has warned his team to forget Real Madrid for now and focus on doing well in their next Premier League game.

Tuchel watched his team lose 3–1 to Real at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The second leg will take place in Madrid on Tuesday 12 April, but the first will be Chelsea visiting Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea’s defeat by Real was their second home defeat in five days after a 4-1 loss by Brentford over the weekend.

Speaking after Wednesday’s defeat, Tuchel told BT Sport: “It’s a huge loss. It was one of the worst first stops I’ve seen here at Stamford Bridge. Individually and as a team it wasn’t enough. It was far from our standards and then you The game is lost.

“Pass, where…