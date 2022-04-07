Thomas Tuchel sends warning to Chelsea team after Real Madrid loss

Thomas Tuchel sends warning to Chelsea team after Real Madrid loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has warned his team to forget Real Madrid for now and focus on doing well in their next Premier League game.

Tuchel watched his team lose 3–1 to Real at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The second leg will take place in Madrid on Tuesday 12 April, but the first will be Chelsea visiting Southampton on Saturday.


Read Full News