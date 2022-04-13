Thomas Tuchel upset with officials after Chelsea’s Champions League exit

Thomas Tuchel risked UEFA’s wrath by claiming the referee lacked the “courage” to deliver major decisions against Real Madrid.

Chelsea boss Tuchel also admitted he can expect repercussions for criticizing Polish referee Szymon Marcinac in the wake of the Blues’ 5-4 Champions League quarter-final exit.

Chelsea beat Madrid 3–2 at the Bernabeu Stadium in their last eight second leg but were knocked out of the tournament after extra time at Madrid.

It hurts, but we will come back stronger. I pic.twitter.com/ldWFlylTds — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 12 April 2022

Karim Benzema’s late header eventually killed Chelsea’s hopes of a miracle return, but German coach Tuchel was left behind for Marcos Alonso’s disallowed goal and a bunch of other disappointing…