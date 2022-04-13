Thomas Tuchel upset with referee ‘laughs and smiles’ as Champions League exit against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel risked the wrath of UEFA by claiming the referee lacked the “courage” to deliver major decisions against Real Madrid.

Chelsea boss Tuchel also admitted he can expect repercussions for criticizing Polish referee Szymon Marcinac in the wake of the Blues’ 5-4 Champions League quarter-final exit.

Chelsea beat Madrid 3–2 at the Bernabeu Stadium in their last eight second leg but were knocked out of the tournament after extra time at Madrid.

Karim Benzema’s late header eventually killed Chelsea’s hopes of a miracle comeback, but German coach Tuchel was let down by Marcos Alonso’s disallowed goal and a bunch of other disappointing issues.

Tuchel also criticized referee Marcinac for “laughing and smiling” with Real boss Carlo Ancelotti full-time.

“I am…