“Those comments were not appropriate”- Prema dismisses Mick Schumacher F3 win conspiracy theory | The SportsRush

“Those comments were not appropriate”– Prema dismisses conspiracy theories alleged by F3 runner-up 2018 over Mick Schumacher triumph.
In his second year in Formula 3, Mick Schumacher won the championship with Prema after bagging eight wins in the span of 12 races, which triggered his promotion to Formula 2.
Soon, his rival British driver Dan Ticktum, who finished second in the championship, raised questions in a later deleted social media post over how the German driver attained drastic improvement after the opening 14 races, where his personal best were only two P3s.
Rene Rosin, who was Schumacher’s team boss back then, blasted the speculations made by Ticktum and called it inappropriate by questioning the timing of the raised disputes.
“Those comments were not appropriate,” said Rosin, quoted by Motorsport-total.com, about suggestions of Prema being involved in a conspiracy.
“If someone questioned the legality of the car or the engine, they could have protested against anything. But nobody did that.”
We told him to not think about the championship.
Rosin then explained that earlier, Schumacher was pressuring too much over his championship win. Later, the team told him to take it to race by race, which apparently led to changes in his thinking and performances.
“We said to him, Mick, just do it race after race, don’t think about the championship – if you think about the championship, it gets tougher. “We won the title because Mick and the team did a great job.”
Schumacher then validated his quality by winning the F2 championship over where the tampering of engines is out of the question and could lead to severe consequences.
Now, the German driver is racing for Haas, where his first F1 Grand Prix turned out to be underwhelming. Still, the American team has already said that they won’t be pressurizing Schumacher for performances in 2021, as their focus is on 2022.
