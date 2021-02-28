“(Those titles) are a calling card for a legacy” – the game of Samoa who still wants to become WWE or Universal Champion

Samoa who still want to become WWE or Universal Champion. The former NXT champion has been away from the ring for the past one year.

Samoa which rose rapidly through the ranks, becoming champions on the Black and Gold brand of NXT less than a year after its debut. He soon found himself in the main roster and after a somewhat slow start to life on WWE Raw, the presented machine was soon placed in a world title fiasco.

Read also: Ric Flair revealed that Charlett Flair was not very happy with the story of Lacey Evans

Who could never enlarge around his waist. However, his brilliant character Kama always allowed him to be a reliable opponent when he chased a championship. However, he is still craving for the title despite not being in the ring for more than a year.

Samoa who still want to become WWE or Universal Champion

While speaking Aprox game, Who began his career with the WWE or Universal Championship with a desire to return to the ring.

“(Those titles) are a calling card for an inheritance. This is something that is sought after. It is based on persistence and time. I have existed in a career with suspicion by others. I have learned to shut it down and never heard it because honestly, I have never had to accept those results and we have found a way to accomplish it. So we are working on it now. Just being strategic about it. “

Joe revealed that WWE had to persuade him to take time off. However, he now agrees with her decision. However, the process has been very difficult for him, even if he understands why.

“Along with some technical holdups, I have a very meticulous approach to return and recovery and I appreciate it. And I’m all aboard, you know? It took a lot for me to talk down (WWE). But after seeing medically, you know, what I have seen, I agree with them. And we are taking our time with it and trying to do it right. “ “I am my own worst enemy in this aspect, where I want to overcome it. I have people who depend on me and you can see these other things that can happen, I had to realize that I have to start listening because I have to respect these responsibilities to people, both professionally. , Personally, everyone. It is very difficult, when you always have the desire to move forward, to go through difficult situations and struggle. “

Who are currently part of RAW’s commentary team. He replaced veteran commentator Jerry Lawler last year.

Click Here For more wrestling news