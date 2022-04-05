Thousands affected by Optus outage – channelnews

Optus has confirmed that their network has suffered a major loss, affecting thousands of users across the country.

“We are currently experiencing a major outage,” said a post on the telco giant’s website.

“Your mobile voice service may be interrupted. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

There is currently no information on when this issue is scheduled to be fixed or what caused the problem, leaving Optus customers in the dark without planning ahead.

Users across the country have taken to social media to share their findings and disappointment over the outage.