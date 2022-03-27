Thousands evacuated in Boulder County as firefighters bring NCAR fire 35 percent under control

Boulder, Colo. (KKTV) — Wildfires in Boulder County are burning 35 percent on Sunday after blazing nearly 200 acres.

The fire has spread over 189 acres till late Sunday evening. The crew say they were able to make good progress on the fire today and hope to get the families back to their homes sometime Sunday night.

Officials asked residents to investigate their website For the latest updates on withdrawals and if they are picked up in your area.

Hikers and bikers were forced to flee as thick smoke rose above the Bear Canyon Trail at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

“You could see flames 40 to 50 feet high at the top of the ridge, and people quickly began to disperse,” Anthony Werman told sister station CBS Denver.

15 to 25 winds are blowing…