Thousands gather for ‘Climb with Charlie’

Retired RT broadcaster Charlie Bird and his team of supporters are climbing Krog Patrick in Co Mayo today to raise money for two charities, the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta.

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in nearly 200 different Climb with Charlie fundraisers across Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

The climb began at 9.30 a.m. from the car park at the bottom of Krogh Patrick’s, leaving Charlie Bird at around 10.30. While leaving, he released a pigeon.

Following his disastrous diagnosis of motor neurone disease, the former RTE correspondent said he wanted to climb ‘Reek’ and raise money for two charities, which he described as close to his heart.

As he prepared to start the climb, Charlie Bird said he had no idea…